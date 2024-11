Whitbourne RCMP is looking to arrest 32-year-old Lewis Sooley who is wanted in relation to a number of charges including:

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

– Flight from police

Anyone having information about the current location of Lewis Sooley is asked to contact Whitbourne RCMP at 709-759-2600 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).