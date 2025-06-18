Arrest warrant issued for Leon Francis

An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Leon William Francis of Port aux Basques.

Francis is wanted in relation to the following criminal charges:

Criminal harassment – three counts

Harassing communications

Uttering threats – two counts

Failing to comply with a release order – two counts

Anyone having information about the current location of Leon Francis is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477.