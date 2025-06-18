News

Arrest warrant issued for Leon Francis

Posted: June 18, 2025 4:15 pm
By Web Team

SHARE


An arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Leon William Francis of Port aux Basques. 

Francis is wanted in relation to the following criminal charges:

  • Criminal harassment – three counts
  • Harassing communications
  • Uttering threats – two counts
  • Failing to comply with a release order – two counts

Anyone having information about the current location of Leon Francis is asked to contact Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top