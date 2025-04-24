Arrest warrant issued for Jesse Lewis

Bay Roberts RCMP is looking to arrest wanted man, 27-year-old Jesse William Lewis, who is actively evading police. Lewis was last seen yesterday evening and is believed to be in the North River to Brigus area.

Lewis is wanted in relation to a number of charges including:

Robbery

Theft of a vehicle

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes

Mischief over $5,000

Flight from peace officer

Forcible confinement

Failure to comply with a probation order



It is a criminal offence to aid a wanted individual.

Anyone having information about the current location of Jesse Lewis is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118.