An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Gregory Penashue of Sheshatshiu in relation to charges of assault and mischief damage to property under $5000. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Penashue, who is actively evading police.

Anyone with any information on the current location of Gregory Penashue is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8900.