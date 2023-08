An arrest warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Darryl Dyson in relation to charges of assault and assault with a weapon from an incident that happened on Aug. 4. Dyson has been evading police since that time.

Anyone having information on the current location of Darryl Dyson is asked to contact Happy Valley Goose Bay RCMP at (709)896-3383 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.