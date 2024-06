The RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in locating 40-year-old Crystal King who is wanted for multiple charges of theft under $5,000, as well as charges of failing to attend court. King is believed to currently be in the Grand Falls-Windsor area.

Anyone having information about the current location of Crystal King is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or, to remain anonymous, contract Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.