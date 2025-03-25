News

Arrest warrant issued for Corey Killam

Posted: March 25, 2025 11:55 am
By Web Team

Bay St. George RCMP is looking to arrest 33-year-old Corey Killam who is wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order in relation to the following charges:

  • Dangerous operation
  • Resisting or obstructing a peace officer
  • Possession of a controlled drug or substance for trafficking

Killam, who is known to evade police, frequents the Bay St. George, Corner Brook and Grand Falls-Windsor areas. Anyone having information about the current location of Corey Killam is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP 709-643-2118. 

