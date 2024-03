A man was arrested and charged after police received a report of a break and enter in progress at a business on Water Street in Carbonear late last night, March 10.

Police officers responded to the report, confirmed that a window at the business had been smashed and located the described suspect walking away from the scene. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Break and Enter and Mischief (Property Damage). He will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.