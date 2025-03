Roads across the Island and bare and wet. In areas of fog, on the Avalon Peninsula and south coast, visibility is reduced.

Across Labrador, roads are partly ice covered with slushy patches. Travel is not recommended from Pinware to the Quebec Border.

The Flanders is on a load an go service this morning and the MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service due to an overnight emergency. Other ferries are on time.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.