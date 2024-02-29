Arctic air returns overnight, snow squalls in the forecast for Friday

A potent cold front will push across the remainder of the Province overnight, and this will set the stage for a massive and very dramatic cooldown. Temperatures by early Friday morning will be well below freezing Province-wide. Readings on the Island will be in the minus single digits to teens, while Labrador will be in the minus teens to 20s.
Ahead of the front, some rain will fall over much of the Island, and once the front passes, there will be some light to moderate snow. Snow accumulations post-front will not be significant. The rain and snow will end in most areas before sunrise Friday.
Labrador West will see some of the coldest lows in the Province overnight, and subsequently, wind chills will dip into the minus 40s thanks to gusts as high as 80 km/h. An extreme cold warning is in effect for Labrador City and Wabusy on early Friday morning.
Friday, cold temperatures will be hanging tough across the province. Highs will remain in the minus teens in Labrador and minus single digits to minus teens on the Island. Wind chills will be lower as it will be breezy. Many areas will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. But there will be some exceptions…
Areas of the West Coast, South Coast, Burin, and Avalon Peninsulas will see areas of onshore flurries and snow squalls during the day Friday. Some of the snow bands that move onshore will be intense and will produce locally significant snowfall. The wind will combine with falling and drifting snow to reduce visilbity over exposed areas. Travel will be difficult in some areas, especially on parts of the Burin Peninsula and West Coast.
Once through Friday, the weather will be unremarkable into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will be near to above normal, and no major weather makers are currently in the forecast for the time period.