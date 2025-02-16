Archbishop of New York delivers mass at Basilica, one of 200 passengers grounded in St. John’s

More than 200 passengers headed to Dublin from New Jersey were diverted to the capital city for nearly 48 hours after a medical emergency forced a diversion.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York was among those United Airlines passengers whose flight was grounded in St. John’s.

He posted on Twitter that it was a joy to offer mass at the St. John the Baptist Cathedral Basilica Parish on Saturday, and is grateful to the people of St. John’s who took him in after his flight to Ireland was grounded.

The United Airlines flight was finally able to take off early Sunday morning, after delays due to weather.

Thank you to the gracious people of St. John the Baptist in St. John's, Newfoundland, who took me in after my flight to Ireland was grounded. It was my joy to offer Mass in the cathedral that it’s said inspired Archbishop John Joseph Hughes to build @StPatsNYC!… — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) February 16, 2025