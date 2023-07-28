Aquarena to close in September for one year, to prepare for 2025 Canada Summer Games

With St. John’s hosting the 2025 Canada Summer Games, the clock is ticking to get all facilities upgraded. That means the Aquarena will temporarily shut its doors at the end of the summer.

The Aquarena was first built in the 1970s, for the 1977 Canada Summer games. It’s a full circle moment, now as the facility will have to temporarily close its doors for one year, starting in September, to meet the necessary standards for the games in 2025.

General Manager of The Works Craig Neil says, it’s unfortunate they will have to close, but says these upgrades will allow the facility to stay open for many years to come.

