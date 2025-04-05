Approvals announced through Harvester Enterprise Loan Program

The province announced approvals though the Harvester Enterprise Loan Program, which was launched in July 2024. It expands support for independent fish harvesters and positions the sector for future success.

To date, the Innovation and Business Investment Corporation (IBIC) has approved the following under the program:

$3.11 million in loan guarantees

$474,000 in down payment loans

$269,000 in interest rebates

The Harvester Enterprise Loan Program supports the development of the province’s independent fish harvesting industry through loan guarantees, down-payment loans and interest rebates to fish harvesters.

Qualified harvesters applying for a loan with an eligible financial institution that will be guaranteed by the Provincial Government may be eligible to receive a down-payment loan through the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, as well an interest rebate to reduce financing costs associated with the loan from the financial institution.

Harvesters interested in applying for the program should complete an application form available on the Harvester Enterprise Loan Program website and contact their local financial institution to inquire about obtaining a loan to be guaranteed by the Provincial Government. The financial institution will subsequently coordinate the application with the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology regarding the loan guarantee, and the department will coordinate with the harvester directly regarding the down-payment loan and interest rebate.

The program represents an investment of up to $10 million towards the down-payment loans and up to $5 million for the interest rebates. Approvals will be based on budget availability and applications will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.

The program offers increased loan guarantees of up to $2 million for license acquisition, $3 million for vessel-only related items, and $4 million for combining of enterprises. Guaranteed loans are negotiated between the harvester and their financial institution, and must comply with certain conditions, such as a limit on the interest being charged to the harvester.