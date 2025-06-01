Applications open for the Community Enhancement Employment Program

Applications are now open for the 2025-26 Community Enhancement Employment Program.

This program provides funding for rural project sponsors such as municipalities, Inuit community governments, local service districts, community and economic development organizations, and other non-profit organizations.

Community Enhancement Employment Program projects must directly support tourism and economic development, community and municipal infrastructure, or community services. Projects this year may commence once approved, expanding beyond the program’s traditional focus on fall and winter projects.

Individuals in rural areas can be employed on a short-term project for up to 400 hours to assist in their eligibility for federal Employment Insurance benefits.

The deadline for applications is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20.