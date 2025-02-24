Applications Open for Summer Employment Program for Students

Applications are now open for eligible non-profit and private sector employers for the 2025 Summer Employment Program for Students.

The program provides up to $4,032 in funding per full-time equivalent position for private sector businesses and up to $7,800 for non-profit organizations and municipalities to create summer employment opportunities for students.

The Summer Employment Program for Students will see students across the province secure employment to help prepare them to enter the workforce and assist businesses to operate more affordably.

Applications close on Thursday, March 20.