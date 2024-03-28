Applications Open for Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program to Support Land and Infrastructure Development

To support current farmers and new entrants to the province’s agriculture and agrifoods sectors, applications are now open for the 2024-25 Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program.

The deadline to apply is April 26, 2024. Proposed projects must enhance food self-sufficiency, increase agricultural growth and secondary processing, and generate employment.

Eligible applicants must have reported a minimum of $15,000 in eligible agriculture sales in one of the last three years or qualify as a new entrant. To encourage and support new farmers in the industry, new entrants can qualify for up to $20,000 in funding under the Agriculture Infrastructure Program.

For more information, visit Agriculture Programs and Funding, call 709-637-2077 or email [email protected].

Through Budget 2024, the Provincial Agrifoods Assistance Program will provide $2.15 million to support land development and agriculture infrastructure as part of a nearly $20-million investment in the agriculture sector.