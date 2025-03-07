Applications open for Community Garden Support Program

Applications are now open to help eligible municipalities, schools and community groups continue to establish and enhance new and existing community gardens.

While there is no deadline to apply, applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will provide up to a maximum of $750 per eligible applicant in the form of a non-repayable grant. Funding is limited to one grant per garden location.

The 2025 application and program guide are available on the Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture website.