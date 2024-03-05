Applications Open for Big Game License Draw

Applications are open for the 2024-25 big game license draw. The deadline to apply is May 3.

Applications for resident moose, caribou, black bear and trapper licences are available online only. Eligible hunters and trappers must have a Wildlife Information Management System (WIMS) account to apply for a license.

The 2024-25 moose quota for the island of Newfoundland is 27,590 licences, including 18,390 either-sex, 8,740 male-only, and 460 not-for-profit licences. This is a net increase of 15 licences from 2023-24; however, quotas have been adjusted in 23 moose management areas (MMA). In Labrador, 345 moose licences are available for the resident big game draw, an increase of five licenses.

The caribou quota on the island of Newfoundland is 583, including 373 either-sex and 210 male-only licences, an increase of eight licences from 2023-24. Caribou hunting is prohibited in Labrador.

Due to positive results from an initiative to re-introduce Newfoundland woodland caribou on the Grey Islands (Bell Island and Groias Island), a small quota of eight licences has been set for 2024-25.

To be considered eligible for the 2024 big game license draw, you must: