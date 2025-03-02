Applications open for big game licences

Applications for big game licences are now being accepted until April 25 for moose, caribou, and black bear licences.

To apply, hunters and trappers must have a Wildlife Information Management System account.

Based on current population trends, most of the province’s game and furbearer species are stable and harvest quotas require only minimal changes.

The 2025-26 moose quota for the Island of Newfoundland is 27,515 licences, including 19,165 either-sex, 7,890 male-only, and 460 not-for-profit licences. In Labrador, 348 either-sex moose licences are available for the resident big game draw.

The caribou quota for the Island of Newfoundland is 612 animals, including 353 either-sex and 259 male-only licences. Caribou hunting remains prohibited in Labrador due to the conservation status and limited recovery of George River and Boreal caribou populations.

There are some changes this year including establishing Caribou Management Area 80 for Upper Grey Island and extending the season of Caribou Management Areas 71 and 80.

The fall black bear season will be extended to Nov. 30 and re-structuring black bear management areas to broaden hunter opportunities will occur.

A trapper’s beaver licence will be added to permit trapping in unoccupied traplines. Traplines currently assigned to trappers and vacant traplines with waitlists will not be impacted.

Trappers will be required to make break-away devices on neck snares used for trapping furbearers.