Applications open for Age-Friendly Communities Program

Applications for the 2025-26 Age-Friendly Newfoundland and Labrador Communities Program are now open.

The program provides funding support to municipalities, Indigenous governing bodies and provincially incorporated not-for-profit organizations with an age-friendly mandate through two funding streams.

The first stream is to support communities in completing an age-friendly assessment and action plan. The second is to address one or more action identifies in the communities age-friendly action plan.

Eligible applicants may apply for funding of up to $10,000. Collaborative initiatives involving two or more communities are encouraged, and applications demonstrating a regional approach may qualify for up to $15,000.