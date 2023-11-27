Applications Open for Accessible Taxi Grants

The provincial government has opened applications for the 2023-24 Accessible Taxi Grant.

The application process is open for individuals, companies and agencies that are able to deliver accessible taxi services within the province to apply for grants of up to $25,000.

These grants assist with the cost of retrofitting a passenger vehicle to meet accessibility standards or assist with the purchase of a new vehicle, which can accommodate passengers with mobility devices, such as wheelchairs and scooters. The accessible taxi service must give priority to persons with disabilities but may provide taxi services to all customers.

The application form is available on the government website. The deadline to apply is January 5, 2024.