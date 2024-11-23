Applications open for Accessible Taxi Grants

The provincial government has issued a call for applications for the 2024-25 Accessible Taxi Grant. The application process is open for individuals, companies and agencies that can deliver accessible taxi services within the province to apply for grants of up to $25,000.

This grant assists with the costs of retrofitting a passenger vehicle to meet accessibility standards or assists with the purchase of a new vehicle, which can accommodate passengers with mobility devices, such as wheelchairs and scooters.

In 2023-24, the department awarded Accessible Taxi Grant funding for $25,000 each to Birch Hills Taxi in Bay Roberts and Lewisporte Taxi in Lewisporte.