Applications open for Accessible Taxi Grant

The province has opened applications for the Accessible Taxi Grant. Individuals, companies and agencies that are able to deliver accessible taxi services within the province can apply for grants up to $25,000. These grants assist with costs of retrofitting a passenger vehicle to meet accessibility standards or assist with purchasing a new vehicle which can accommodate passengers with mobility devices such as wheelchairs. The application can be found on the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development’s web page. The deadline to apply is Jan. 5.