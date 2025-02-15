Applications open for 2025 Vegetable Transplant Program

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture has announced that applications for the 2025 Vegetable Transplant Program are open to commercial vegetable producers until Feb. 24.

The department provides high-quality, low-cost vegetable transplants to eligible commercial farmers to help increase the production and variety of produce grown in the province.

Available crops include cabbage, rutabaga, broccoli, cauliflower, onion, kale, lettuce, leek and asparagus. Last year, the Vegetable Transplant Program grew 4.3 million vegetable transplants, which were provided to 129 farmers.