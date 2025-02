Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 Athletic Excellence Fund.

The fund is used to support local athletes by providing financial assistance to help offset costs associated with training and competitions.

Funding is provided to athletes through several channels such as the Premierā€™s Athletic Awards, the Team Gushue Awards, the Michelle Healey Memorial Award, the Elite Athlete Assistance Program, and the Sport NL Scholarship Program.

The deadline for applications is March 3.