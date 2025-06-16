Applications being accepted for Home Heating Supplement Program

The provincial government is accepting applications for the heating supplement.

Residents can apply online until January 15, 2026.

To ensure the most efficient processing time, applicants are asked to make sure their application is complete. This includes providing a copy of invoices, which includes the delivery address, for the purchase of at least 250 litres of furnace or stove oil, signing the application, and double-checking that the social insurance number provided is correct.

The supplement ranges between $200 and $500 and is available to residents of the province whose adjusted family income for 2024 was $150,000 or less and who have directly incurred costs for the purchase of furnace or stove oil to heat their principal residence.