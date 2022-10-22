Post Views: 84
Douglas Snelgrove back in court for appeal of sexual assault conviction

The police officer convicted of sexually assaulting a woman eight years ago while on duty was back in court today to appeal his case.

Cst. Doug Snelgrove’s appeal got underway today in St. John’s. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.

