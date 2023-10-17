Another wet drive on the East Coast

It’s another wet commute on the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and portions of central Newfoundland, in these areas roads are wet. Some rain is still falling over parts of the Avalon Peninsula resulting in reduced visibility.

Across the west coast and in Labrador, roads are dry.

The Marine Atlantic crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney scheduled for 6:30 a.m. this morning has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m.

The MV Legionnaire is sailing solo on the Bell Island to Portugal Cove route.

All arrivals and departures at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport are on time.