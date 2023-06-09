Another Soggy Weekend Ahead

There is a joke I heard a long time ago about the weather in Newfoundland and Labrador. And boy will it ever ring true this weekend.
What follows two days of rain? Monday.
An area of low pressure is going to pass east of the Avalon tonight and stall northeast of the Island Sunday before finally kicking out of here later Monday. The track of this system will allow rain to spread in tonight and virtually continue all weekend, before tapering to showers and ending later Sunday night or Monday.
Future Radar, above, does a great job illustrating the point. Even on Monday, the rain may not end for the Avalon and northeast coast until evening. Rainfall amounts are going to vary, but in general, it looks like, through the course of the weekend, a widespread 30-60 mm of much-needed rain will fall over the eastern two-thirds of the Island.
Parts of eastern Newfoundland, and the Avalon, may get a little break in the rain Saturday afternoon. So if you’re eyeballing a time to get outside, even just for a bit, that will be your window.
All this rain will not exactly keep temperatures warm this weekend across much of the Island. Expect highs between 8 and 11 on both Saturday and Sunday. Meanwhile, the weather in most of Labrador looks pretty good this weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs ranging from the single digits on the coast to near 20 in the west.
Once through the weekend, we have next week to look at… and as stated above, it will not start great for eastern and central Newfoundland, as rain will be falling through much of Monday. After Monday, the weather does look better for the Island. Parts of the West Coast will get into the 20s next week, while central and eastern areas are stuck into the lower teens. Sadly, this weather pattern of cool northerlies and/or onshore wind looks to continue through much of next week. This means areas of eastern and central Newfoundland, the Northern Peninsula, and coastal Labrador remain chilly. The West Coast, parts of the South, and much of Labrador will see some summer weather next week, with highs into the 20s.