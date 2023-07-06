Another jump at the pumps as gas rises 6.6 cents

Motorists can expect to pay a little more at the pumps today.
- all types of gasoline motor fuel will increase by up to 6.6 cents per litre (cpl);
- diesel motor fuel on the Island will increase by up to 4.5 cpl;
- diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a will increase by 4.7 cpl;
- furnace oil heating fuel will decrease by 0.33 cpl;
- stove oil heating fuel on the Island will decrease by 0.33 cpl;
- stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a will increase by 0.03 cpl; and,
- propane heating fuel will decrease by 0.6 cpl.
A breakdown of the Carbon Price Adjustment changes can be found in the table below:
‘While the Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, July 13, 2023 the Board continues to monitor the daily benchmark prices for motor fuels and heating fuels using the prescribed sources set out in the Petroleum Products Regulations and will adjust maximum prices outside the scheduled adjustment if circumstances warrant.’