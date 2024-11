When kids were finished gathering their candy last night on Halloween evening, many parents and guardians made sure to check their goodies when they arrived back home.

One mother in Grand Bank was doing just that, when she discovered what appears to be a needle in her daughters Jolly Rancher candy. There have now been three known incidents with this brand of candy, in the province.

In an interview with NTV News on Wednesday, the RCMP noted they do not believe there is any foul play involved.