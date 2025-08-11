Another hot and hazy day across Newfoundland

Across Newfoundland today, it will be mostly sunny. There will be haze lingering around from the forest fires. Temperatures for most areas will be near 30 once again today. Winds on the northern Avalon Peninsula are expected to be southwest 30 gusting to 50 km/h, which is not good news for firefighting efforts.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected across Labrador with a few showers. It will reach 26 in western Labrador, 31 in the Happy Valley-Goose Bay area, and temperatures will tumble to the low double digits along the northern coast.