Another great morning commute

There are some areas of fog on the Great Northern Peninsula. Otherwise, conditions are fair across the province resulting in excellent driving conditions.

The MV Beaumont Hamel is in service but off schedule.

There is a power outage at St. Barbe from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. so the ticket office will only be able to accept cash.

The MV Terra Nova will depart Rencontre for Bay Largent at 7:00 a.m. for maintenance. The time of return is unknown.

Astron W’s First trip out of Fogo Island has been cancelled. The first departure will be 10:45 a.m. The debit machine in the Farewell ticket booth is out of service.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 696 and 1521 are delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.