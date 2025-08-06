Another dry day across the province

There is no rain in the forecast today.
Air quality warning:
Avalon Peninsula North
Bonavista Peninsula
Clarenville and vicinity
Special air quality statement:
Avalon Peninsula North
Bonavista North
Gander and vicinity
St. John’s and vicinity
Terra Nova
Sunny skies are expected today to start across the Island, and some clouds will mix in later today. On the northern Avalon Peninsula, smoky conditions will persist. The good news is that the wind will be light today. Temperatures will range from 17 to 26.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected across Labrador today. Winds will gust between 20 and 40 km/h. Highs will range from 22 to 25.
