Another doctor leaving central Newfoundland

Exploits MHA Pleaman Forsey is raising more concerns about the province’s health care as another doctor is leaving the region.

“With doctors leaving the region, lengthy drives for care, and the emergency room in Botwood still not offering 24-hour service, the region needs the support of government to solve the growing issues,” he says.

Forsey says more attention needs to be given to the region before more doctors leave.

“A domino effect happens when doctors leave the region. Patients left without a family doctor are forced into an emergency room, which leads to lengthy waits for everyone, larger workloads for healthcare professionals, and greater strains on the system as a whole,” said Forsey. “We need definitive action to support healthcare in our region.”