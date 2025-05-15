Another delay in Markus Hicks case

There’s been yet another delay in the case of Markus Hicks, the former teacher and volleyball coach charged with multiple sexual offences. The defence had indicated last week that it would be ready to enter pleas, but when the case was called in provincial court in St. John’s this morning, co-counsel Ellen O’Gorman told the judge they were not prepared to proceed. She said she and the Crown are still in discussions and were “close” to coming to a resolution.

Hicks faces more than 200 charges, including sexual assault, child luring, being disguised, kidnapping and accessing child pornography. He was arrested in 2023 after a police investigation discovered Hicks was using various fake online profiles to lure teenagers into sexual encounters.

Hicks had trial dates set for the fall, but they are likely not needed as lawyers have been in discussions for months to try and resolve the issue. Hicks’ case will be called again next week.