Today, Gonzaga High School will be holding its 43rd Annual Ocean Ranger Memorial Service. The service will be held at The Basilica of St. John the Baptist beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Students will be bussed to and from the Basilica.

The Ocean Ranger sank off the coast of Newfoundland on February 15 1982 with 84 crew members on board. There were no survivors.