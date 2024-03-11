Annual Cougar Flight 491 Memorial Service to Take Place Tuesday

On Tuesday there will be a memorial service to remember those who lost their lives on Cougar Flight 491 off the coast of St. John’s in 2009.

Eastern Chaplaincy will join families, friends and co-workers of those lost for an annual memorial service. The service takes place at the Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle on Kenmount Road at 7:00 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed through Eastern Chaplaincy’s website.

It was 15 years ago that Cougar Flight 491 crashed resulting in the loss of life of 17 people.