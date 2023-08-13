Annual Blueberry Festival held in Brigus

This weekend Brigus was a busy spot as thousands attended the Blueberry Festival.
NTV’s Kyle Brookings was there.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Calls for government to take action to curb youth involved in serious crimesBy Rosie Mullaley — 4 seconds ago
A brutal group attack on a high school student in St. John’s, and a murder…Post Views: 0
-
Corner Brook hosts 2023 Elmastukwek Mawio’miBy Don Bradshaw — 26 seconds ago
Sporadic rain and chilly temperatures did little to dampen the moods of hundreds of people…Post Views: 0
-
Monopiles destined for U.S. wind fields arrive in ArgentiaBy Rosie Mullaley — 9 hours ago
A heavy transport vessel is docked in the Port of Argentia this weekend, having shipped…Post Views: 166