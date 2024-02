There will be an announcement on disaster mitigation projects in Corner Brook today.

Gudie Hutchings, Federal Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for the Long Range Mountains along with provincial Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott and Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills and the MHA for Corner Brook Gerry Byrne will make the announcement.

The event will take place at the Glynmill Inn in Corner Brook at 11:45 a.m.