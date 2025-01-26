Animal Care and Adoption Centre in St. John’s temporarily closed

An apparent dog attack at a St John’s animal shelter sent staff members to hospital, but no members of the public were involved.
The Animal Care and Adoption Centre located at 81 Higgins Line remains was closed to the public on Saturday and Sunday.
