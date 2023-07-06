Alleged fake nurse set to enter plea at next court appearance

A woman accused of stealing nursing credentials to get jobs at long-term care facilities in St. John’s metro area had her case called in provincial court today.

Lisa Driscoll wasn’t in the courtroom, but was represented by her lawyer, Candace Summers.

Summers and Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley agreed to set the case over to next month, at which time an election and plea is expected to be entered.

Driscoll faces close to a dozen charges, including three counts each of fraud under $5,000 and breaching probation orders; two counts each of unlawfully obtaining another person’s identity with intent to commit an indictable offence and unlawfully using the title of registered nurse and licensed practical nurse; and a single count of perjury.

The 43-year-old was charged in January after a seven-month RNC investigation revealed Driscoll, also known as Lisa strickland, had reportedly defrauded long-term care facilities while she worked there.

She’s been free on bail since shortly after her arrest with conditions that include a ban from working or volunteering at any health-care facility.