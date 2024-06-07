Allandale Road Bridge Construction to Begin

Construction will begin on Monday, June 10 to rehabilitate the Allandale Road Bridge which crosses over Rennie’s River. This project is anticipated to be completed by September 2024.



Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be maintained while work is ongoing. Traffic delays and lane reductions can be expected, and the motoring public are advised to seek alternate routes if possible. There will be signage in place to help direct traffic and flagpersons will be on site. The City of St. John’s will provide updates on traffic interruptions and progress throughout the duration of the project. You can follow progress for this project at EngageStJohns.ca.

To report issues, residents can contact Access St. John’s via the St. John’s 311 app, by calling 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489), or by emailing [email protected].