Alert neighbours prompt quick response from firefighters, saving home

While a home in Mount Pearl sustained fire damage on Saturday night, its owners have their neighbours to thank for alerting them to the fire.

At about 10:20 p.m. firefighters were called to a home on O’Flaherty Crescent. Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated that three people at home at the time were alerted of the fire by their neighbours. When crews arrived at the scene a garden hose was being used in an attempt to slow the spread of flames at the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to make quick work of the fire, however because the flames had made their way inside the eave of the home, crews had to tear down much of a ceiling in the kitchen area. Personnel with Newfoundland Power were called to disconnect power to the home.

Three people were inside at the time. There were no injuries. The residents of the home have been displaced. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

