Air Quality alerts in effect for most of Labrador

Environment Canada, along with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Environment and Climate Change and the Department of Health and Community Services, has issued a continued Special Air Quality statement for multiple regions of Labrador. The advisory comes as smoke from wildfires burning in central and western Canada drifts across the province, lowering air quality. The areas under the this Statement are the following:
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
- Rigolet and vicinity
- Postville – Makkovik
- Hopedale and vicinity
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Churchill Valley
- Churchill Falls and vicinity
The smoke is expected to linger through Friday afternoon and evening, with improvements likely overnight and into Saturday morning. Areas along the coast from Cartwright north to Nain, as well as parts of central and western Labrador, are most affected. The presence of smoke may cause the sun to appear red due to the filtering of sunlight by fine particulate matter.
People with higher sensitivity to air pollution—such as seniors, pregnant individuals, young children, those with chronic conditions, and individuals working outdoors—should avoid strenuous activities outside. If symptoms such as sore throat, mild cough, headaches, or eye and nose irritation occur, reducing exposure is advised. In more serious cases, individuals may experience wheezing, chest pain, or shortness of breath, in which case immediate medical attention should be sought.
To reduce exposure, stay indoors with windows and doors closed. Use an air purifier or a certified portable air cleaner if available. If you must go outside, wearing a properly fitted N95 mask or equivalent can help filter fine particles, though some health risk may remain even with a mask.
Conditions related to wildfire smoke can change quickly. Residents are urged to check on those who may be vulnerable, stay informed through official sources, and follow any guidance provided by local authorities.
An Air Quality WARNING is in effect for Labrador City and Wabush. The difference between the two is that, per a warning, the poor air quality will affect most people and not just sensitive groups.