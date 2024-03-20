Agropur resumes production at Central Dairies after repairing damages from fire last week

Agropur, the company that owns Central Dairies, has resumed production at its Newfoundland plant yesterday after repairing damages caused by a March 11 fire. The dairy cooperative says they wish to thank its customers and consumers for their patience as they completed the necessary clean-up and repairs. Consumers will continue to see some Farmers branded products on the store shelves in the coming days until the plant returns to full capacity.

This event had an impact on the ability to serve customers last week. In order to mitigate that impact, the company maximized their network and shipped milk processed at other Agropur facilities to Newfoundland and Labrador. Product deliveries to Newfoundland required the use of ferries, which added a logistical challenge to their efforts to fully meet customer needs. The company also ask Saputo, which owns the other fluid milk processing plant, to help them increase the milk availability.