Agriculture in the Classroom NL: Agriculture Literacy Month

Students throughout Newfoundland and Labrador will participate in annual Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month events for the entire month of March, hosted by Agriculture in the Classroom NL. Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month is a national, hands-on program that encourages children to learn about and celebrate agriculture.

Following the theme Our Food, Our Story, AITC-NL will deliver this program in Kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms across Newfoundland and Labrador, sharing stories of farmers and agriculture professionals through presentations, classroom visits, virtual farm tours and other resources. Topics raised during CALM ignite discussion about food security, safety, and production.

AITC-NL is celebrating the launch of its 13th annual CALM on March 1 at Upper Gullies Elementary in St. John’s with four Little Green Sprouts classes. AITC-NL will release their brand-new music video for the Little Green Sprouts song, written and produced by the JUNO Award-winning band, The Swinging Belles.