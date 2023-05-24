AG report outlines government missteps through Food Premises Inspection and Licensing

It’s where you go to enjoy a bite to eat – a restaurant, bakery or brewery. This afternoon, a report outlines that government has not been keeping up on the minimum required number of inspections for many of these establishments. The Office of the Auditor General has released an independent report on a performance audit of the Food Premises Inspection and Licensing Program.

According to the AG, the Department of Health and Community Services did not maintain proper oversight of the Food Premises Inspection and Licensing Program. It also concluded that the Department of Digital Government and Service NL did not effectively manage some aspects of program operations, possibly increasing the overall risk to public health.

The report states Health and Community Services’ policies and guidelines were found to be outdated.

There were no established oversight processes beyond the requirements for Digital Government and Service NL to submit annual reports, which were not received during the scope period.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the two departments has not been updated since 1999, although it is required to be updated annually. The departments did not meet regularly, the AG says this lack of communication may have made it difficult for both parties to fulfill their roles which could have resulted in the program not being implemented in a way that aligns with health standards, ultimately increasing the risk to public health.

Digital Government and Service NL did not carry out the minimum required number of inspections annually. The department incorrectly calculated inspection statistics which may have indicated better than actual performance. Remote parts of the province were susceptible to extended periods without inspections. Data inaccuracies were found in the records management system.

The report details that physical documentation was not always maintained. There were effectiveness and efficiency issues with the department’s records management system. File audits were not conducted and file audit protocol contained gaps.

Summary of Recommendations:

-Health and Community Services should establish processes to ensure the effective oversight of the Food Premises Inspection and Licensing Program.

-Health and Community Services and Digital Government and Service NL should evaluate the memorandum of understanding annually as required.

-Digital Government and Service NL should establish processes to ensure effective monitoring of the Food Premises Inspection and Licensing Program.

-Digital Government and Service NL should provide Health and Community Services with the required reports in a timely manner as required by the memorandum of understanding.

-Digital Government and Service NL should ensure the licensing and inspection of the food premises, including those in remote locations, is carried out in accordance with legislation, policies, guidelines, and the Memorandum of Understanding.

NTV’s Beth Penney is covering the story and will have all the details on the NTV Evening Newshour at 6.