Afternoon impaired driver arrested by RCMP

Following a report of a suspected impaired driver yesterday, a 76-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Baie Verte RCMP.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a suspected impaired driver in Baie Verte. Police located the described vehicle a short time after the report and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

The driver was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation. The man’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.