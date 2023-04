The weather delays at St. John’s International Airport have also affected local sports teams, forcing the Newfoundland Growlers to delay their home games in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

The Growlers lead their first round series against the Adirondack Thunder two games to one.

Game four was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Mary Brown’s Centre. But now it’s been pushed to Thursday.

Game five will be Sunday, and if necessary, game six will be next Monday and game seven the following Wednesday.